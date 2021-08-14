Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Downgraded by Tigress Financial to Neutral

Tigress Financial downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

ACI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.64.

ACI stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 24.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

