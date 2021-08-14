DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 1,775 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PII shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $132.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

