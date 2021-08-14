DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 1,954 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.34.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

