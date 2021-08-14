DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $273,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $28,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $22,481,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $152.76 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.