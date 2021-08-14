Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,572.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.84 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.