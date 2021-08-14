Millennium Management LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 158,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 300,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRRM opened at $15.98 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -133.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

VRRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

