Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 39.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $77,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $105,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $131,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

NYSE:FSK opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.