Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,376 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.