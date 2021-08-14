Truist Securities Downgrades Athene (NYSE:ATH) to Hold

Truist Securities lowered shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATH. Truist lowered shares of Athene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Athene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.91.

Shares of ATH opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.25. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athene will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $59,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in shares of Athene by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 293,847 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Athene by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after buying an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,319,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,326,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

