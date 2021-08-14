Citigroup Raises BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $35.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRBR has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

BRBR stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $33.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale bought 10,300 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

