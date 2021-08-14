R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Insider Sells $140,560.00 in Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

R1 RCM stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCM. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $549,949,000 after buying an additional 4,237,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 60.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $198,049,000 after buying an additional 3,339,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 120.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,214,000 after purchasing an additional 616,002 shares during the period. 36.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

