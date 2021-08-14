Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XNCR. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xencor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Xencor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.43.

XNCR opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xencor will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Xencor during the first quarter valued at about $1,430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xencor during the first quarter valued at about $9,678,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Xencor by 16.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

