Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

ALGM stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $946,088.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $1,565,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,882.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,983 shares of company stock worth $14,080,574 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $4,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $4,408,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,183,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,000,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

