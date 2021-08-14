ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Trading 5.1% Higher

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $23.00. 2,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 588,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $204,700,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ThredUp by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,530,000 after buying an additional 453,430 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $44,157,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ThredUp by 129.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after buying an additional 998,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

