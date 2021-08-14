Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 63,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,539,098 shares.The stock last traded at $15.66 and had previously closed at $15.90.
The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.37.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.