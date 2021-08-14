Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 63,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,539,098 shares.The stock last traded at $15.66 and had previously closed at $15.90.

The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.37.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.