Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.90. 83,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,337,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth about $75,615,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,437,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth about $41,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth about $35,673,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 63,705.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

