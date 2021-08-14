Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.90. 83,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,337,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86.
About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
