iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 306,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,462,462 shares.The stock last traded at $63.16 and had previously closed at $63.79.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.73.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.