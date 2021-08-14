Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Beacon Roofing reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.4% and 2.1%, respectively. These metrics also grew 71% and 20.8% year over year, respectively. Also, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 390 bps year over year. Solid residential backdrop and gross margins backed by higher pricing and mix as well as favorable timing bode well. Also, cost-saving efforts and productivity initiatives helped the company bring down operating expenses, thereby driving margins. Its increased focus on the e-commerce platform, new OTC (On-Time and Complete) Delivery Network and newly-designed website are positives. Backed by the positives, Beacon Roofing has lifted its 2021 guidance for adjusted EBITDA. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for current quarter and year have moved up over the past seven days.”

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BECN. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.58.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $60.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.