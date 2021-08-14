$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.28. Enerpac Tool Group posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.45. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $28.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

