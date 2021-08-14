Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $69.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

