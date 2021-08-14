Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imago BioSciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IMGO stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $26.67.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

