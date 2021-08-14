Credit Suisse Group Boosts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $50.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of APLS opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $162,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,568,612.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

