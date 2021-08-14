Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sysmex Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture, import, export and sale of clinical laboratory instruments, reagents and software used in -vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine and other specimens. The company’s product includes instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis and point-of-care testing. Its operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, EMEA, China and Asia Pacific. Sysmex Corporation is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSMXY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysmex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SSMXY stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. Sysmex has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 0.21.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $879.76 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysmex will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

