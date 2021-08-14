DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 2,257 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

