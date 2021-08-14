DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,876 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 221.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 125.82 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.91. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

