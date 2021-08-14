DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 219 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI opened at $353.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.