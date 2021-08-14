DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,737,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Community Bankers Trust by 99.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 60,535 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Community Bankers Trust by 46.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 90,498 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $599,000.

Shares of ESXB stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

