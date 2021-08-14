Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2,176.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $7,583,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $3,689,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $4,052,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.11. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

