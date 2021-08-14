Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 958 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $20.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $486,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,782.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CADE shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.