Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.00

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 25 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRNS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $507.59 million, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,750 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after buying an additional 84,392 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after buying an additional 163,386 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Transcat by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after buying an additional 101,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

