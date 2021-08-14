Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the July 15th total of 207,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TSOI stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.