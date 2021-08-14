TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Down 84.2% in July

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMOAY opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08. TomTom has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.91.

About TomTom

TomTom NV develops location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment engages in developing and selling location based application components such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

