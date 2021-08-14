Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 658 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $36,498,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Silgan by 14.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after buying an additional 64,584 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth about $315,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Separately, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.