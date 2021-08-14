Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $300,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $129,348.75. Insiders have sold a total of 15,587 shares of company stock worth $362,934 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

