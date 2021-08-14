Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,085 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $47,835,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after purchasing an additional 794,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after buying an additional 468,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.