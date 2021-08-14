Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after buying an additional 505,944 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 377,978 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 219,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,572,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494 over the last three months. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGI opened at $54.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

