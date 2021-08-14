State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Genesco worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Genesco during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Genesco during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the first quarter valued at $35,533,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Genesco by 135.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 49,292 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the first quarter valued at $225,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $877.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.24.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

