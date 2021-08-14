G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of G-III Apparel have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company posted better-than-expected results in first-quarter fiscal 2022. In the reported quarter, sales of the product through e-commerce were praiseworthy. Margins were also robust in the period. In addition, the company’s digital business continued to exhibit strength. In fact, it is seeing robust results on the websites for DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. Management is focused on growing the digital business with expansion in the distribution channel. The company also completed streamlining its retail division and the new retail model is poised to achieve profitability. For second-quarter fiscal 2022, the company projects net sales of roughly $460 million, suggesting 54.9% growth from the comparable quarter’s figure in the year-earlier fiscal.”

GIII has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

