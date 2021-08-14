FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Vistra Corp. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vistra in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.44.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

VST opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 817.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vistra by 619.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

