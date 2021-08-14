Model N (NYSE:MODN) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of MODN opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.76. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Model N will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $40,423.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,167.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,015,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $931,806 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,090,000 after purchasing an additional 212,174 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Model N by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 119,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Model N by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 493,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 67,888 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Model N by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,866,000 after purchasing an additional 444,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

