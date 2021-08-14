Piper Sandler Lowers Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Metromile’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Metromile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Metromile alerts:

Shares of MILE opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Metromile has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The business had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metromile will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Metromile during the second quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Metromile during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Metromile during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Metromile during the second quarter worth $58,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.