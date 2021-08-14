Insider Selling: SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Major Shareholder Sells $210,000.00 in Stock

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) major shareholder Marc Sanford Schessel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marc Sanford Schessel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Marc Sanford Schessel sold 50,000 shares of SCWorx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $112,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Sanford Schessel sold 150,000 shares of SCWorx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $364,500.00.

WORX opened at $2.73 on Friday. SCWorx Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 147.85% and a negative net margin of 159.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SCWorx in the first quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SCWorx in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SCWorx in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

