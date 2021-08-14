CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells $220,990.00 in Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CMS Energy by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.
CMS Energy Company Profile
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
