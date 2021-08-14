CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells $220,990.00 in Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CMS Energy by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

