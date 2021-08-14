Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Benchmark from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 142.95% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Motorsport Games stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Motorsport Games has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,818,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 28.8% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 219,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

