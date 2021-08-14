Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Insider Sells $246,782.00 in Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WTS opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.01 and a 52 week high of $165.15.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.