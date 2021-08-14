IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Sells $264,270.00 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael P. Dillon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $33,360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $23.44 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. Equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 407,864 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.