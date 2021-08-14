Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of RadNet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RadNet’s FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.80 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

