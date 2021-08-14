FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Rackspace Technology, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

RXT stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.93. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.82.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,320,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,832,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

