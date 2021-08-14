Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

PVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

