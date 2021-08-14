State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $644,000 Stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,274,000 after acquiring an additional 173,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 428,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 221,970 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $775.43 million, a PE ratio of 74.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBA. Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

